Tech major Infosys buys back 16,74,000 shares for Rs 1,542.75 each

Total shares acquired by Infosys via buyback now stand at 4,28,76,500.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, January 23, 2023, 09:02 PM IST
According to an exchange filing, India's tech major Infosys has bought back 16,74,000 of its shares for an average acquisition rate of Rs 1,542.75 per unit.

This takes the total shares acquired by Infosys via buyback to 4,28,76,500.

