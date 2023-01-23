Tech major Infosys buys back 16,74,000 shares for Rs 1,542.75 each

According to an exchange filing, India's tech major Infosys has bought back 16,74,000 of its shares for an average acquisition rate of Rs 1,542.75 per unit.

This takes the total shares acquired by Infosys via buyback to 4,28,76,500.

