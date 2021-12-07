Tech Mahindra recognized with ‘A’ score for Global Climate Change, Water Stewardship

Tech Mahindra has been recognized for leadership in corporate sustainability by global environmental non-profit CDP, securing a place on its prestigious ‘A List’ for tackling climate change, as well as acting to protect water security – two of the three environmental themes covered by CDP, according to a company press release.

Tech Mahindra is amongst 57 organisations that achieved ‘A’ in both Climate Change and Water Security, out of nearly 12,000 businesses that were scored based on data submitted through CDP’s questionnaires in 2021. Through significant demonstrable action on climate change and water security risks, Tech Mahindra is leading on corporate environmental ambition, action, and transparency worldwide, it said in the release.

Sandeep Chandna, Chief Sustainability Officer, Tech Mahindra, said, “This recognition is a testament to our concerted efforts towards building resilient infrastructure, promoting sustainable practices, and fostering innovation while also improving operational efficiency and business profitability.”

CDP’s annual environmental disclosure and scoring process is widely recognized as the gold standard of corporate environmental transparency. A detailed and independent methodology is used by CDP to assess these organisations, allocating a score of A to D- based on the comprehensiveness of disclosure, awareness and management of environmental risks and demonstration of best practices associated with environmental leadership, such as setting ambitious and meaningful targets.

Paul Simpson, CEO, CDP, said: “The scale of the risk to businesses from climate change, water insecurity and deforestation can no longer be ignored, and we know the opportunities of action far outweigh the risks of inaction. Leadership from the private sector is essential for securing global ambitions for a net-zero, nature positive and equitable world. Our A List celebrates those companies who are preparing themselves to excel in the economy of the future by taking action today.”

Published on: Tuesday, December 07, 2021, 05:02 PM IST