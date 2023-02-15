Tech layoffs: Salesforce CEO took 10-day digital detox holiday after firing 7,000 people

Salesforce CEO, Marc Benioff |

The global tech layoff, which has also spilled over into other sectors including media and banking, is being described as a bloodbath. With more than three lakh tech professionals fired across the globe, and one lakh in January 2023 alone, CEOs such as Mark Zuckerberg took responsibility. But no leader has stepped down despite admitting mistakes, and the Salesforce CEO even took a vacation after sacking 7,000 people.

Was enjoying a trip to French Polynesia

After hitting the aspirations of thousands, Marc Benioff took a 10-day trip, which is being described as a digital detox. The timing of this abstinence from tech is a bit too convenient, especially when the layoff wave has triggered a flood of LinkedIn and Twitter posts with heartwrenching tales. After leaving his staff scrambling for a new job to stay afloat, Benioff was holidaying in French Polynesia.

Too stressed out after firing thousands?

Speaking to the New York times, Benioff went on to describe how he felt free after leaving behind the internet and gadgets. A digital detox is usually something people go for when they are stressed out or are almost addicted to their devices and social media.

Benioff also added that it was a bad idea to inform people about the layoff on a virtual meeting, as it was impossible to explain the decision. This comes at a time when several other firms such as Google and Amazon abruptly fired employees.

