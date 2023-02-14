e-Paper Get App
Tech layoffs: Ex-LinkedIn recruiter looks for jobs on the same platform she was fired from

One of the LinkedIn employees who were abruptly fired, Nicole Zawacki wrote about it on the same platform she used to work for.

article-image
The first reaction from most people losing jobs would be to log in to LinkedIn and other job search portals. This is why it wasn't a surprise that the global layoff wave triggered a surge in LinkedIn posts. But the platform that people visit in hopes of finding jobs, has itself fallen to the massive job cuts at its parent firm Microsoft.

article-image

Microsoft layoffs spilling over

As tech giant Microsoft moves ahead to slash 10,000 jobs, employees from LinkedIn's recruitment team are reportedly about to lose jobs. The ironical development comes after other Microsoft arms such as Xbox and Hololens were hit by the layoff wave. One of the LinkedIn employees who were abruptly fired, Nicole Zawacki wrote about it on the same platform she used to work for.

article-image

Zawacki mentioned that she had little time to process the shock after being laid off, and is now looking for a new job via LinkedIn itself. Another senior recruiter who was fired, Melanie Quandt was disappointed after being fired for the first time in her 25-year-long career, with little benefits and severance. An Indian employee of LinkedIn's global talent acquisition team, Upali Sarkar also reminisced about the days when she helped others look for opportunities amid tough times.

The fate of LinkedIn employees is similar to a Google recruiter, who was fired and shut out of the system, while he was still interviewing another candidate.

