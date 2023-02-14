Layoff wave: LinkedIn fires employees in recruitment department as Microsoft cuts jobs

Layoffs 2023: LinkedIn fires employees in recruitment department as Microsoft cuts jobs | LinkedIn

Days after Microsoft close to 10,000 employees, LinkedIn begins layoff in the recruitment department, reported The Information.com. The exact number of those impacted remains undisclosed, but the company confirmed the layoffs with the publication.

The layoffs at LinkedIn may seem like a surprise to some, as the company had never revealed its plan to cut jobs. The company has yet to release an official statement on the layoffs.

Hiring freeze

Additionally, the company has also announced a hiring slowdown. The company had earlier, in November 2022, announced a freeze on hiring. During this time, the company had CEO Ryan Roslansky had told CNBC- TV18 that there were no plans for layoffs but they would not be hiring employees in certain verticals.

Layoffs at Microsoft

Microsoft had earlier announced that it would lay off close to 5 per cent of its workforce due to the global economic slowdown, which has been extended to LinkedIn. The CEO Satya Nadella while not confirming the departments that would be impacted stated that approximately 10,000 employees will be given the pink slip. The other companies that have also been affected include GitHub, Metaverse, and Azure.

Tech layoffs continue

Tech industries have been letting go of employees for the last year. Amazon fired close to 18,000 employees, while Google let go of 12,000 people. LinkedIn is the latest company to lay off employees.

