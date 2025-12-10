India’s Sports Economy Enters In A New Era, Leaders At Pro Leagues Forum 2025 Map The Future of Media, Sponsorship & Sportainment

The SportzPower Pro Leagues Forum 2025 started on 10 December in Mumbai at the MCA, BKC. |

Mumbai: The SportzPower Pro Leagues Forum 2025 started on 10 December in Mumbai at the MCA, BKC. The event brought together many well-known people from India’s sports business. The main theme was how leagues, media, brands, and technology are changing the business of sports.

Jimmy Choudhary, Director at EVENTFAQS Media, opened the forum, speaking about the company’s partnership with SportzPower and the importance of building strong conversations around the business of sports.

A key session, 'The Business of Attention: Media Rights & Sponsorship Economics in Indian Sports,' featured Shishir Gupta (Sony Sports Network), Shwetank Rewatkar (Bisleri International), Aahna Mehrotra (Founder, AM Sports Law), and Subhamoy Das (National Director, WPP Media ESP).

Subhamoy Das also gave a data-driven presentation explaining how sponsorship money flows in Indian sports and how brands are looking for smarter, high-value platforms.

Shishir Gupta spoke about how the quality of sports coverage has improved and how emerging sports and women’s sports are gaining real traction. He said audiences now recognise the value of women’s leagues, helped by better production, storytelling, and digital reach.

Shwetank Rewatkar highlighted that while Bisleri still spends a major share on the IPL, the company is investing in cycling races, obstacle races, and new-age sports. He said brands are exploring fresh windows to engage younger audiences and build a wider portfolio.

Aahna Mehrotra explained the importance of balancing economics and scheduling. With tight calendars, leagues need space to grow. She stressed that copyright rules must protect broadcasters and organisers, but not become so strict that they prevent sports from growing. 'Protection is important, but so is visibility,' she said.

Overall, the forum made one thing clear-women’s sports, digital-first engagement, and emerging sports are becoming strong engines of commercial growth.

Overall, the forum made one thing clear-women's sports, digital-first engagement, and emerging sports are becoming strong engines of commercial growth.