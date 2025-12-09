Industry Stalwarts Set To Decode The Future Of Professional Leagues At Premier Sports Business Summit |

INDIA’S SPORTS BUSINESS ECOSYSTEM is set for a defining moment as some of the nation’s most influential industry leaders come together at the high-powered SportzPower Pro Leagues Forum 2025 to decode the future of the league economy, investments into professional leagues, media rights, sponsorship economics, and technology-led innovation reshaping the industry.

The conference will also spotlight the rapidly evolving world of sportainment and deep dive into what brands today seek from sports properties to effectively reach and engage their target audience as eminent speakers from across sports, media, technology, and finance share insights on how India’s professional leagues economy is entering a new phase of scale, sophistication and global ambition

Organised and curated by SportzPower, the country’s leading sports business media platform, the conference, with ‘The Business of Leagues, Redefined' as its underlying core theme the forum is being conducted on 10th December 2025 at the MCA, BKC, Mumbai. Delivering the Opening Remarks leading into the Forum and highlighting the company’s association with SportzPower will be Jimmy Choudhary, Director, EVENTFAQS Media.

Key knowledge-driven conversations during the conference include Vinit Karnik, Managing Director – Content, Sports and Entertainment, GroupM South Asia, in a Fireside Chat with Thomas Abraham, Co-Founder & Editor, SportzPower delving on ‘What Brands Seek to Use Game + Experience + Entertainment to Reach Target Audience’. Gaurav Natekar, Founder and CEO, World Pickleball League and Siddharth Shankar, Strategic Investor, Global COO, Komerz will be seen in conversation on ‘New Leagues, New Money’, while Vishnu Vardhan Induri, Founder, CCL and MD, Vibri Media will engage in a dialogue on “The 3Cs of Sportainment: Cinema : Cricket : Culture” with Dr. Jateen Rajput, Dean, MSEED.

The panel discussion on “The League Economy: Building Sustainable Pro Sports Leagues in India” will feature Anupam Goswami, League Commissioner, Pro Kabaddi, Gaurav Natekar, Founder and CEO, World Pickleball League, Gourav Rakshit, Commissioner, Tech Mahindra Global Chess League, and Dipak Singh, Founder & Chairman, BunkerHill Sports. The session will be moderated by Arunava Chaudhuri, Sports Advisor and Football Strategist.

A session on “The Business of Attention: Media Rights & Sponsorship Economics in Indian Sports” will include Shishir Gupta, Head - Content Acquisition, Licensing, Programming Strategy and Insights, Sony Sports Network, Tushar Malhotra, Director, Sales and Marketing, Bisleri International, Hemant Dua, CEO, Seattle Orcas, and Aditya Datta, Founder & CEO, Impetus Sports Capital. Subhamoy Das, National Director, WPP Media Entertainment & Sports Partnerships (ESP), will be doing a presentation referencing various data points and analytics to highlight the economics of sponsorship in the Indian market.

A topic of keen interest “Innovation Driving the Future of Pro Sports Leagues” will be deliberated upon by a panel consisting of Anil Singh, Founder & Managing Director, Procam International, Yannick Colaco, Co-Founder, FanCode, Indranil Das Blah, Founder, AMP Sports & Entertainment, and Aahna Mehrotra, Founder, AM Sports Law & Management.

Highlighting the “The Rise of Sportainment: Blending Sport, Entertainment & Fan Culture in India’s Pro Leagues” will be Vinit Karnik, Managing Director – Content, Sports and Entertainment, GroupM South Asia, Arun Sadasivan, Chief Business Officer, Fan Play, and Aakriti Vohra, Global Network Delegate India for LALIGA, with Jagadeesh Krishnamurthy, Chief Editor, EVENTFAQS as the moderator.

The SportzPower Pro Leagues Forum 2025 is Powered By Sony Sports Network and Celebrity Cricket League with Bisleri as the Platinum Sponsor, and In Association With the World Pickleball League. The Forum has WPP Media ESP as its Knowledge Partner, The Free Press Journal as the Outreach Partner, and Accred Master as its Lanyard Partner.

