Tech layoff: Indian-American girl runs away from home fearing her father might be fired, missing since 3 weeks

Layoffs in the tech sector have been seen as a part of Musk's antics, a consequence of too much hiring and passed off as cost cutting by CEOs. But the human cost of these job cuts are visible in painful stories where Indian techies need to find new jobs to avoid being sent back from the US, or employees fired abruptly after flying to Canada for work. One firm after the other joining the layoff wave has triggered anxiety among the workforce, and also the reason behind an Indian girl's disappearance.

Citizenship status haunting expats

Tanvi Marupally, a 14-year-old from Arkansas, has been missing for three weeks now, and police believe that she ran away fearing that her father might be laid off. She was reportedly afraid of being sent away from the US if her father loses his job and can't find a new one, just like several techies on H1B visas. The family has been living and working in the US for several years, but their attempts to get citizenship have been in vain.

Traumatised by mother's struggle after losing job

Although the father Pavan Roy Marupally's employment was at risk during layoffs, his job is safe now and they won't have to leave the US. But seeing her mother return to India after losing her job, to reapply as a dependent on her father, and wait for a year to come back scarred the child.

Now Tanvi is missing for weeks and her family is offering a reward of $5,000, just after they survived the layoff wave which has hit more than three lakh tech professionals globally.

