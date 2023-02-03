Tech layoffs: Apple CEO Tim Cook says job cuts will be last resort

Apple also has policies in place to ensure inclusivity and prevent discrimination. |

Stories of people waking up for early morning meetings to be fired, and employees getting sacked while interviewing new recruits, among others describe the terrible handling of layoffs by tech firms. The uncertainty caused by almost three lakh people losing jobs across more than 1000 tech firms has given way to hysteria, and it doesn't help that firms like Google have fired mental health teams as well. Amidst dark clouds where CEOs are either taking responsibility or simply describing layoffs as cost cutting, Apple has managed to resist the layoff tsunami.

Speaking about the firm's plans for its workforce at a time when all of Apple's big tech peers have succumbed to loss of revenue and sacked workers, CEO Tim Cook called a layoff their last resort. Like the rest of the sector, Apple also registered a 5 per cent dip in revenues, but Cook has said that they'll try to reduce costs through other measures instead slashing the staff. He also added that they have cut hiring and are deliberating more on those that they are recruiting.

Apple has also been struggling with issues on the supply side, with its largest factory situated in China facing restrictions followed by protests by employees over working conditions.

