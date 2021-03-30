TDS on cash withdrawals from post office schemes - Here's all you need to know

The Department of Posts has issued new rules for deduction of TDS, if the aggregate withdrawal from all post office schemes is more than Rs 20 lakh.

The provision includes withdrawals from PPF.

As per the new provisions under Section 194N of Income Tax Act 1961, if an investor has not filed income tax returns (ITR) for the previous three assessment years then tax deducted at source (TDS) will be deducted from the withdrawal amount.

The new rule is applicable from July 1, 2020.

As per the provisions, if aggregate cash withdrawal by an investor exceeds Rs 20 lakh but does not exceed Rs 1 crore during a financial year and he is a non-ITR filer, then TDS at the rate of 2 per cent will be deducted from the amount exceeding Rs 20 lakh.