 TCS Shares Decline By Over 1.5% After Q2 Results
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessTCS Shares Decline By Over 1.5% After Q2 Results

TCS Shares Decline By Over 1.5% After Q2 Results

The Mumbai-based company reported a 5 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its net profit for the quarter that started in July and concluded in September.

Juviraj AnchilUpdated: Friday, October 11, 2024, 11:16 AM IST
article-image

One of the country's largest tech companies, Tata Consultancy Services or TCS, released its quarterly results on October 10. This came to pass a day after the passing of TCS' parent company, Tata Group's chairman emeritus Ratan Tata. The company broadly reported a 5 per cent jump in profits.

TCS Q2 Results

The markets, however, appear to have welcomed the the Q2 results in a lukewarm guise.

The Mumbai-based company reported a 5 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its net profit for the quarter that started in July and concluded in September.

FPJ Shorts
Kawasaki Vulcan S 2025 Launched in India at Rs 7.10 Lakh: All You Need to Know
Kawasaki Vulcan S 2025 Launched in India at Rs 7.10 Lakh: All You Need to Know
Ratan Tata's Inner Circle? Harsh Goenka Presents The List Of The Late Industry Titan's Confidants
Ratan Tata's Inner Circle? Harsh Goenka Presents The List Of The Late Industry Titan's Confidants
Pune: Over 28 Students From DY Patil School Hospitalised After Eating Sandwiches For Breakfast Causing Food Poisoning
Pune: Over 28 Students From DY Patil School Hospitalised After Eating Sandwiches For Breakfast Causing Food Poisoning
Maharashtra Govt Issues Notifications Over Fire Safety Regulations Following Bombay HC Threat To Stop Development Permissions
Maharashtra Govt Issues Notifications Over Fire Safety Regulations Following Bombay HC Threat To Stop Development Permissions
Read Also
'We Used To Work For 20 Hours': After 26-Year-Old EY CA's Death, Other Former Employees Of Major...
article-image
The company revenue also saw an uptick, as it rose from Rs 64,259 crore, up by 7.7 per cent YoY against the profit of Rs 59,692 crore in the second quarter of the previous fiscal year.

The company revenue also saw an uptick, as it rose from Rs 64,259 crore, up by 7.7 per cent YoY against the profit of Rs 59,692 crore in the second quarter of the previous fiscal year. | Representative image

In addition, the company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 11,909 crore for the second quarter of the new fiscal year. This is greater than the numbers achieved in the previous quarter in the corresponding year, when the profits stood at Rs 11,342 crore.

The company revenue also saw an uptick, as it rose from Rs 64,259 crore, up by 7.7 per cent YoY against the profit of Rs 59,692 crore in the second quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Read Also
TCS Q2FY25 Earnings: Consolidated Income Rises To ₹64,988 Crore, Declares ₹10 Interim Dividend
article-image

TCS Shares Trade With Cuts

When we look at the company's performance at Dalal Street, TCS has not had the best past few trading weeks. The company shares have declined by a mammoth 7.35 per cent or Rs 329.45, just in the trading of the past month alone.

TCS shares in the past week also appear to have faired poorly, as the company shares dropped by 2.93 per cent or Rs 125.40 in value, all in the past 5 trading sessions.

Read Also
'We Used To Work For 20 Hours': After 26-Year-Old EY CA's Death, Other Former Employees Of Major...
article-image

On Friday, October 11, the trend of decline continued, as the company shares that started on a relatively stable note quickly declined, slipping to the red zone by 1.85 per cent or Rs 78.10, taking the overall value of the shares to Rs 4,149.30 per piece.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kawasaki Vulcan S 2025 Launched in India at Rs 7.10 Lakh: All You Need to Know

Kawasaki Vulcan S 2025 Launched in India at Rs 7.10 Lakh: All You Need to Know

Ratan Tata's Inner Circle? Harsh Goenka Presents The List Of The Late Industry Titan's Confidants

Ratan Tata's Inner Circle? Harsh Goenka Presents The List Of The Late Industry Titan's Confidants

Ugro Capital Shares Surge 7.75% On NSE After Company Announces ₹200 Crore Fund Raising Via NCD

Ugro Capital Shares Surge 7.75% On NSE After Company Announces ₹200 Crore Fund Raising Via NCD

TCS Shares Decline By Over 1.5% After Q2 Results

TCS Shares Decline By Over 1.5% After Q2 Results

Samsung Shares Decline By Over 7% In A Month As It Continues To Fight Constraints & Competition

Samsung Shares Decline By Over 7% In A Month As It Continues To Fight Constraints & Competition