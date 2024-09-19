'We Used To Work For 20 Hours': After 26-Year-Old EY CA's Death, Former Deloitte Employee Shares His Corporate Ordeal

The recent unfortunate demise of Anna Sebastian Perayil, a 26-year-old Pune-based chartered accountant working with Ernst & Young has made headlines and brought conversations around stress and workplace culture to the fore.

Travesty At Deloitte

According to a letter from the mother of the deceased professional that has been in public domain since the release, Anna Sebastian Perayil died of stress and was overworked. In fact, according to the letter, none of her coworkers, who worked at one of the largest professional services companies, attended her funeral.

Now, in the light of these developments, another professional who worked with another of the 'Big Four', Deloitte, took to their social media profile to talk about their ordeal working in the corporate environment.

(Here, the 'Big Four of the professional services world include London-based Deloitte, KPMG, PwC and Ernst & Young.)

The user took to X (formerly Twitter), and shared a post with some screenshots. Recounting their experience, the user said, "With EY case getting some lights. I would like to share my personal experience at Deloitte."

20 Hours of Work

Further, he went on to add, "Attaching some screenshots of chats with my team mate - friend where we were discussing the work and our health at 5AM in the morning. "

Indicating towards a work culture that is arguably exhausting and cumbersome, the user said that they worked for around 20 hours in the span of a day.

Furthermore, the X user and former employee of Deloitte sympathised with the recently deceased Anna Sebastian Perayil and added, "I can totally understand what Anna would have gone through. Always remember you are just an employee number for them. But for your family, you are everything. Corporate life is tough. Glad that I was able to get out from there in time."

Fellow Netizens React

The user also shared some screenshots of some of the conversations that took place.

Many reacted to this post of the former Deloitte employee. One of the users said,"I’ve always noticed that it is some kind of flex in office always that who works for larger time. I’ve always seen my senior colleagues brag that: Arey tum 11 baje log out kar diye? Mene toh 5 baje tak kaam kara. No work life balance.. Completely brainwashed slaves."

Another user said, "Employees are like doormats for them, use and throw."

These developments show the need to truncate the veneration of overworking and toxic workplace culture that strains well-being of talented and highly qualified professionals.