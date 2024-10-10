TCS Q2FY25 Earnings: Consolidated Income Rises To ₹64,988 Crore, Declares ₹10 Interim Dividend

TCS Reports Q2 FY25: Consolidated Income Rises To ₹64,988 Crore, Declares ₹10 Interim Dividend | File Image/ Representative image

Tata Consultancy Services Limited (TCS) on Thursday (October 9) announced its standalone financial results of the Company and audited consolidated financial results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the quarter and six-month period ended September 30, 2024, the company announced through an exchange filing.

Consolidated Financial Highlight

In Q2 FY25, TCS achieved a consolidated total income of Rs 64,988 crore, compared to Rs 63,575 crore in Q1.

However, total expenses also rose to Rs 48,956 crore from Rs 47,344 crore in the previous quarter.

As a result, the profit for the period stood at Rs 11,955 crore, slightly down from Rs 12,105 crore in Q1 FY25.

Earnings Q2 2024 | Representative Image

Standalone Financial Highlights

On a standalone basis, TCS recorded a total income of Rs 57,175 crore in Q2, up from Rs 55,261 crore in the first quarter.

Total expenses increased to Rs 40,586 crore, compared to Rs 39,383 crore in Q1.

Nevertheless, the standalone profit rose significantly to Rs 12,994 crore, up from Rs 12,115 crore in the prior quarter.

Dividend Announcement

During the Board Meeting held on October 9, the Directors declared a second interim dividend of Rs 10 per equity share.

"The second interim dividend shall be paid on Tuesday, November 5, 2024, to the equity shareholders of the Company, whose names appear on the Register of Members of the Company or in the records of the Depositories as beneficial owners of the shares as on Friday, October 18, 2024, which is the Record Date fixed for the purpose," said the company in the regulatory filing.

Share performance

TCS shares a slight decline, closing at Rs 4,227.90, down 0.59 per cent for the day.