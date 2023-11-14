TCS Partners With Munch Museum To Create Interactive And AI-driven Drawing Experience | Image: TCS (Representative)

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has partnered with the Munch Museum (MUNCH) in Oslo to create immersive and interactive drawing experiences for local visitors and global audiences, the company on Tuesday announced through an exchange filing.

Scientists from TCS Research will leverage their expertise in AI and Machine Learning (ML) to bring Edvard Munch’s artworks and creative process to life through the power of digital innovation.

About the partnership

TCS and MUNCH will work together on designing, developing, and testing pioneering AI and ML technologies connected to the museum’s database of approximately 7,000 original drawings. In addition to collaboration through pathbreaking research, TCS will also provide IT consultancy, collaborative workshops, and talent exchanges to help create immersive museum experiences that showcase the future of art. These experiences will allow museum visitors to get closer to Munch’s unique worldview by immersing in the aesthetic quality of his paintings and drawings.

TCS will provide MUNCH access to its Research teams, partners from its Co-Innovation Network (COIN™), tools, and methodologies. The collaboration will offer the museum an opportunity to work with TCS’ Pace Ports™, a global network of co-innovation and research hubs to rapidly design and prototype next generation digital solutions.

This partnership will also enable MUNCH and TCS to assess joint business opportunities for partners and clients by exploring strategic priorities and art technology use cases.

“Edvard Munch was a restless innovator who explored the human condition through his experimental art, and we wanted to honor his dream of sharing his art with everyone. TCS has a reputation for digital innovations, and it has been thought provoking to see how powerful AI and ML technologies can be used to bring an artist’s work to life in ways they could never have imagined," said Tone Hansen, Director at MUNCH.

Dr Harrick Vin, Chief Technology Officer, TCS, said: “We are excited to be a part of MUNCH’s futuristic vision, and the possibility of using generative AI in an area that is as personal and intimate as art appreciation. Applications such as this truly bring to life the scenarios that the current generation of AI systems have made possible."

Tata Consultancy Services shares

The shares of TCS on Tuesday at 3:30 pm IST closed at Rs 3,332, down by 0.75 percent.

