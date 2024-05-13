Mercedes Reveals All New Maybach GLS 600

By: Vikrant Durgale | May 13, 2024
All of the comforting features will be present in the new Maybach GLS 600. The steering wheel will have a new design, but the overall layout of the cabin will remain the same.
Maybach unmistakably: two-tone paint job. Enhance the visual appeal of your Mercedes-Maybach GLS by adding custom features like a two-tone paint job.
Enjoy the same level of comfort as if you were flying in a private jet thanks to the First-Class rear suite, which gives the vehicle an exceptionally opulent interior.
The panoramic sunroof gives the exterior style and the cabin a light, airy, and welcoming atmosphere.
With 23" exclusive Maybach rims that are modeled after well-known rims from previous models, you can own a piece of the company's history.
A chrome underrige guard and distinctive tailpipe trims, along with the new signet in the rear lamps, create a lasting impression.
The Mercedes-Maybach GLS SUV exudes sophistication with its unrivalled elegance, comfort, and striking design features like the grille with vertical trim strips.