Expanding Wings: SpiceJet Announces Daily Non-Stop Service Connecting Delhi And Phuket; Check Details

In a positive development, the budget carrier SpiceJet Limited on Monday, May 13 announced that it commence daily non-stop flights connecting Delhi and Phuket, starting from May 31, 2024, the company announced through an exchange filing.

About the timings

"SpiceJet’s daily non-stop flights between Delhi and Phuket are conveniently timed to ensure a hassle-free travel experience," the airline added in the regulatory filing.

The airline departure from Delhi is set for 9:00 AM with arrival in Phuket at 3:15 PM. The return flight from Phuket will take off at 4:15 PM, reaching Delhi at 7:20 PM.

The booking for this new route are open on SpiceJet's website and through all travel agents, the company added.

“We are incredibly excited to launch our first-ever service to Phuket, a world-renowned destination. We are confident that our new daily non-stop flights will be a popular choice for both leisure and business travellers and will make their journey to Phuket seamless, allowing them to maximise their time enjoying the island’s beauty. This new route strengthens our commitment to expanding our international network and offering our passengers a wider range of exciting destinations,” the chairman and Managing Director of SpiceJet, Ajay Singh added.

Shares performance

After the announcement, the shares of the company surged 1.66 per cent to hit a day high of Rs 56.48 against it previous close.

At 1:29 pm IST, the shares of the company were trading at Rs 56.00, up by 0.79 per cent on BSE.

SpiceJet's Haj operations

Prior to this recent announcement, the airline on March 15 said that the company has finalised a significant lease agreement to introduce two wide-body A340 aircraft into its fleet for the upcoming Haj operations. The airline planned to deploy the wide-body aircraft from both Srinagar and Guwahati.

Last year, the Budget carrier operated more than 200 special Haj flights, carrying over 21,000 pilgrims.

Moreover, in the Haj Operations, the company generated a revenue of Rs 337 crore.