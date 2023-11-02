TCS Launches AI-Powered Cyber Insights Platform On Amazon Security Lake | Image: TCS (Representative)

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has launched a new Cyber Insights Platform that leverages AI and Amazon Security Lake to help customers enhance their cyber security and compliance, the company on Thursday announced through an exchange filing.

About the Cyber Insights Platform

The Cyber Insights Platform leverages TCS’ expertise in managed detection and response to help customers unify diverse security datasets residing across public and private clouds, on-premise environments and thirdparty security providers into a central repository, powered by Amazon Security Lake.

It is enhanced with machine learning models to help continuously monitor anomalies, predict potential issues well in advance, helping clients to be proactive in addressing these potential threats.

These learning models are designed for proactive anomaly detection, granular user-entity behavior analytics, dynamic risk quantification, and automated responses. This ensures an adaptive and resilient cybersecurity environment, primed to counteract the multifaceted and ever-evolving cyber threat landscape.

Krishna Mohan, Deputy Head, TCS AI.Cloud, said, “The Cyber Insights Platform exemplifies TCS' approach of investing in building innovative solutions that use cutting-edge technologies to solve our clients’ most pressing business problems. TCS is also using generative AI to synthesize security data residing in distributed siloesto generate contextual insights, thereby transforming those siloesinto strategic assets. Such innovation and our strong relationship with AWS make TCS the preferred partner for clients looking to transform their cybersecurity landscape.”

Tata Consultancy Services shares

The share of Tata Consultancy Services on Thursday at 11:41 am IST were at Rs 3,366.20, up by 1.07 percent.