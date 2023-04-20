 TCS named leading capital markets operations service provider


FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, April 20, 2023, 04:27 PM IST
article-image
Image: TCS (Representative)

According to a regulatory filing, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has been positioned as a Leader in Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix for Capital Markets Operations Services.

The report highlights TCS’ extensive experience and its technology and advisory offerings that have enabled the firm to retain a healthy mix of long-standing investment management and wealth management clients across buyer sizes. It goes on to mention that TCS is deepening market presence in North America, which is the largest buyer geography in the capital markets domain.

According to the report, TCS has extended it TCS BaNCS™ platform for wealth management and wealth advisory to capture the growing demand in this segment. The report also highlights the company’s investments in up-and-coming areas such as in T+1 settlement transition for US clients, TCS Quartz for tokenized securities, Smart Bond with blockchain trade processing model, and the ESG toolkit.

It said that TCS is helping capital market firms move towards process automation across KYC, data services, settlements, asset servicing, reconciliations and fund accounting. The report further highlights TCS’ balanced mix of onshore and offshore delivery locations providing flexibility to its clients as one of the key strengths.

“The next generation of investors want next-gen services and experiences. To capitalize on this growing demand and successfully navigate market and regulatory changes, capital market firms are moving towards intelligent automation and digital operations powered by emerging technologies,” said K Krithivasan, CEO Designate and President, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, TCS. “This recognition as a Leader reflects the industry-leading capabilities TCS brings to lead capital market firms on a journey towards limitless growth.”

