TCS named India's best workplace, Amazon 2nd best despite layoffs

Image: TCS (Representative)

Swanky offices, juice bars, cafeterias and other perks made tech firms such as Google and Twitter the best places to work, but that changed drastically after cost cutting triggered layoffs and slashed amenities. At the same time Indian IT firms have resisted job cuts, but are now facing the impact of a global recession, and may trim variable pay as they slow down hiring.

For now, IT major TCS has emerged as the best place to work in India, according to LinkedIn's data.

Amazon makes it despite layoffs

But Amazon as the second best workplace came in as a surprise, after firing more than 1,000 Indian employees, leaving many of them in tears.

Amazon has made it to the list, months after Fairwork India's research highlighted poor working conditions at the e-commerce giant.

It has also been slammed on social media for practices such as timing bathroom breaks for employees on site.

The third was Morgan Stanley with professional services, oil and gas, gaming and financial services firms increasing their presence on LinkedIn's list.

Read Also TCS a market leader among healthcare payer service providers: HFS Research

New sectors replacing IT

Despite TCS being on top, the number of tech firms has gone down on the list of 25 best employers, with 10 coming from the financial services and fintech space alone.

Job security has become a priority for employees in a climate of uncertainty, as they seek firms that will ensure long-term growth.

From the startup space Games24X7 and Dream11 made their debut on the list, while edtech and digital platforms are hit by layoffs.

On the other hand, Zepto was ranked as the best startup to work for by LinkedIn.