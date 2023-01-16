Tech layoffs: Sacked Amazon India employee loses job shortly after father's death

Canva

The big global tech layoff has left a pall of gloom over the world as an impending recession has made its presence felt. Lakhs across the globe have been left unemployed with the job cuts spilling over into other sectors, and tragic stories have made their way online. After a woman shared how she was fired while on maternity leave and another software engineer in Bengaluru got the bad news around his birthday, an Amazon employee has shared a heartbreaking account from Gurugram.

Suffering back to back blows

Omprakash Sharma had been working for the e-commerce giant for the past five years, but has been laid off as one of 1000 Indian employees that Amazon has fired. He added that in 2022, he had been away from work for four months as his father was struggling in ICU, before succumbing to illness, and now he has lost his job as well. But despite the tragedy followed by a setback at work, Sharma has urged his colleagues to stay positive and is determined to come back stronger.

Layoffs haunting those employed as well?

Although the job cuts, which are part of Amazon's move to let go of 18,000 people globally, have only affected 1 per cent of its employees, individual stories are heart wrenching. The stories being shared on LinkedIn also carry the hysteria among those on work visas in the US, who have been fired and are on borrowed time to find new work. Those who still do have jobs, are anxious because of the uncertainty at big tech firms as well as major entertainment companies and investment banks.

(If you have a story, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)