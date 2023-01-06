Tech layoffs: Amazon job cuts to leave 1,000 Indian employees unemployed

File/ Representative Image

Amazon's layoffs have affected people across the globe, including mothers on maternity leave and the firm had no qualms about announcing that the job cuts will continue. Now it has been reported that the e-commerce giant's move to fire 18,000 people around the world, will leave 1,000 people in India unemployed.

The staff across different departments will be cut down as part of the biggest ever retrenchment by Amazon, which has joined other big tech firms firing employees. With one lakh employees in India, the layoff will affect 1 per cent of Amazon's workforce in the country.