e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessTech layoffs: Amazon job cuts to leave 1,000 Indian employees unemployed

Tech layoffs: Amazon job cuts to leave 1,000 Indian employees unemployed

With one lakh employees in India, the layoff will affect 1 per cent of Amazon's workforce in the country.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, January 06, 2023, 10:07 PM IST
article-image
File/ Representative Image
Follow us on

Amazon's layoffs have affected people across the globe, including mothers on maternity leave and the firm had no qualms about announcing that the job cuts will continue. Now it has been reported that the e-commerce giant's move to fire 18,000 people around the world, will leave 1,000 people in India unemployed.

Read Also
Amazon Layoffs: 'We plan to eliminate just over 18,000 roles,' says CEO Andy Jassy
article-image

The staff across different departments will be cut down as part of the biggest ever retrenchment by Amazon, which has joined other big tech firms firing employees. With one lakh employees in India, the layoff will affect 1 per cent of Amazon's workforce in the country.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

You can now update your KYC at home: RBI

You can now update your KYC at home: RBI

Twitter hacked, over 200 million Twitter users email addresses leaked: Report

Twitter hacked, over 200 million Twitter users email addresses leaked: Report

Tata Steel releases production data for Oct-Dec quarter of FY23

Tata Steel releases production data for Oct-Dec quarter of FY23

Titan releases sales figures for jewelry, watches, and new brands for Oct-Dec quarter

Titan releases sales figures for jewelry, watches, and new brands for Oct-Dec quarter

Tech layoffs: Amazon job cuts to leave 1,000 Indian employees unemployed

Tech layoffs: Amazon job cuts to leave 1,000 Indian employees unemployed