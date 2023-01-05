e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessAmazon Layoffs: 'We plan to eliminate just over 18,000 roles,' says CEO Andy Jassy

Amazon Layoffs: 'We plan to eliminate just over 18,000 roles,' says CEO Andy Jassy

The tech giant, which employs more than 1.6 million globally, will likely show the door to staff from various departments.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, January 05, 2023, 08:16 AM IST
article-image
Amazon Layoffs: 'We plan to eliminate just over 18,000 roles,' says CEO Andy Jassy |
Follow us on

Given "the uncertain economy" and the fact that the retail behemoth has "hired fast over the last several years," Amazon said on Wednesday that it will eliminate more than 18,000 positions from its employees.

CEO's statement

"I expected there would be more role reductions in early 2023. We typically wait to communicate about these outcomes until we can speak with the people who are directly impacted. However, because one of our teammates leaked this information externally, we decided it was better to share this news earlier so you can hear the details directly from me," said Jassy. "We intend on communicating with impacted employees (or where applicable in Europe, with employee representative bodies) starting on January 18," he added.

Read Also
Tech Layoffs: Amazon may sack 20,000 employees after over-hiring during pandemic
article-image

Amazon employees more than 1.6 million globally

The tech giant, which employs more than 1.6 million globally, will likely show the door to staff from various departments. These include distribution workers, corporate executives, and technology staff.

Read Also
Tech layoffs: Amazon CEO Andy Jassy justifies job cuts as cost-cutting measure
article-image

Layoff to impact employees at all levels

The report added that the layoff would impact employees at all levels in the company, quoting anonymous sources familiar with the matter.

Read Also
Tech layoffs: Labour ministry summons Amazon over sackings in India
article-image

One of the biggest layoff's ever

Previously, the New York Times reported that Amazon was planning to fire as many as 10,000 employees, which would have been the biggest layoff in the technology company's history. However, now the report states that the number of laid-off employees could be doubled.

Read Also
Tech layoffs: Indian IT firms may follow suit as new deals dry up
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Amazon Layoffs: 'We plan to eliminate just over 18,000 roles,' says CEO Andy Jassy

Amazon Layoffs: 'We plan to eliminate just over 18,000 roles,' says CEO Andy Jassy

Meet Mala Gaonkar, the Indian-American behind the biggest woman-led hedge fund ever launched

Meet Mala Gaonkar, the Indian-American behind the biggest woman-led hedge fund ever launched

Meta starts the new year with a $414 mn fine over data privacy violations

Meta starts the new year with a $414 mn fine over data privacy violations

Reliance Jio to enhance 5G experience for Motorola smartphone users

Reliance Jio to enhance 5G experience for Motorola smartphone users

State-backed NARCL top bidder for SREI's resolution process

State-backed NARCL top bidder for SREI's resolution process