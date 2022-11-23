Tech layoffs: Labour ministry summons Amazon over sackings in India

The Union Labour Ministry has summoned Amazon India to appear before the Deputy Chief Labour Commissioner in Bengaluru on Wednesday in connection with the alleged forced terminations by the company.

"You (Amazon) are therefore requested to attend this office with all relevant records in the matter either personally or through an authoriSed representative on the aforesaid date and time without fail," the Ministry's notice issued on Tuesday read.

The development comes after a complaint filed by the employee union Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES) in which it has alleged Amazon of violating labour laws.

In a letter to Union Labor Minister Bhupender Yadav, NITES claimed that Amazon staffers were removed forcefully from the company.

Pressing for inquiry, the union maintained that a Voluntary Separation Programme has been sent to employees giving a deadline of November 30 to complete the process.

NITES claimed that as a result of this the livelihood of many are at stake.

Underlying the Industries Disputes Act, it argued that without permission from the government, an employer cannot be laid off.

NITES President Harpreet Saluja told the media that the union looked forward for justice for the employees.

He also added that unethical Voluntary Separation Policy mooted by the Amazon would be scrapped by the government and the action by the authorities has provided a sigh of relief for the employees.

According to sources, Amazon is all set to lay off up to 10,000 people as of now and the terminations till continue till 2023.