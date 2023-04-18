TCS a Market Leader Among Healthcare Payer Service Providers: HFS Research | Image: TCS (Representative)

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), has been positioned in Horizon 3 (Synergy), in the HFS Horizons for Healthcare Payer Service Providers. Among the 21 healthcare payer service providers assessed in the report, TCS was named a Market Leader.

“TCS partners with leading healthcare payers, using its innovation ecosystem, industry-specific intellectual property, and technology expertise to help them embrace new business models, improve health outcomes, enhance patient engagement, and become future-ready. We are pleased to be named a Market Leader in this report by an independent third-party research firm,” said Nitin Kumar, Senior Managing Partner, Digital Health & Wellness Unit, TCS.

TCS works with progressive healthcare companies, leveraging its Machine First approach to enable their digital transformation journeys. It provides a full set of offerings including consulting, digital services, IT transformation and operations, and domain services to help healthcare companies elevate stakeholder experience, introduce new products, enable ecosystem partnerships, and ensure the highest level of quality and compliance in operations.

The company’s portfolio of industry-specific proprietary solutions helps payers elevate customer experience, introduce new products faster, enable ecosystem partnerships and drive efficiency in operations with the highest level of quality and compliance.

TCS’ offerings span healthcare analytics for value-based care, ignio for claims pattern detection, health and wellness offering for the various stages in a person's life, advanced data visualization, and patient intake and enrollment.

“TCS organizationally connects the healthcare ecosystem internally but goes to market by segment, powering their ability to address highly complex challenges, innovate holistically and most importantly deliver outcomes across the triple aim of care (cost of care, health outcomes and experience of care),” said Rohan Kulkarni Practice Leader, Healthcare and Life Sciences, TCS.

“TCS helps leading healthcare organizations across the world embrace next-gen technologies to develop innovative solutions that accelerate their digital transformation journey, improve experiences, and drive growth,” said Vikas Jain, Head, Life Sciences and Healthcare, Enterprise Growth Group, TCS. “Our position as a Horizon 3 provider is a reflection of our vision and strategy, investments in innovation, and strong execution capabilities, that help us deliver superior business outcomes for customers.”