TCS named a leader in digital workplace services in North America by Everest Group | Image credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), has been positioned as a Leader in Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix® for Digital Workplace Services – North America.

Highlighted as a key strength is the company’s design thinking-led consulting approach. According to the report, enterprises seeking holistic employee experience and XLA-driven digital workplace transformation can benefit from TCS' offerings such as TCS Cognix™. It said that enterprises seeking industry-contextualized solutions will benefit from TCS, which has a credible portfolio of services and enterprise adoption proof points around this. The report goes on to say that enterprises with focus on sustainability will find TCS to be a relevant partner due to its multiple workplace sustainability use cases, metrics, and offerings.

“In the hybrid work model, enterprises are focusing on crafting holistic employee experiences that are empathetic, persona-led, and deeply contextual. A human centric approach is key to designing a boundaryless, multi-sensory, sustainable, and equitable workplace that enhances collaboration, innovation and learning while easing the cognitive overload on employees,” said Ashok Pai, Global Head, Cognitive Business Operations, TCS.

TCS offers a comprehensive portfolio of consulting-led services across the workplace services value chain and leverages Secure Borderless Workspaces (SBWS), its transformative operating model to enable touchless, intelligent, agile, and digital operations that deliver superior business outcomes.

SBWS allows organizations to take full advantage of their talent ecosystem to maximize business opportunities. It encompasses a wide range of human functions, including infrastructure, talent management and employee engagement; processes, tools, and governance mechanisms; and collaboration and engagement practices to enable companies to realize the potential of the new world of work.

TCS helps enterprises create intuitive, immersive, and intelligent workspaces that result in delightful employee experiences using TCS Cognix™ for Workspace, an AI driven human-machine collaboration suite. It comes with an array of easy-to-deploy, modular and scalable value builders that bring together multiple digital levers and enable zero-touch IT, the next-gen workplace and enhanced employee experience. Some examples of these value builders are cognitive virtual assistants, experience assurance manager, a user segment analyzer and a proactive endpoint remediator.

Another key intellectual property is TCS’ Smart Meetings solution that transforms the meeting experience for remote working employees with comprehensive services, full lifecycle support and global coverage. It includes integrating business applications to help drive productivity, enterprise voice enablement using direct routing, meeting room experiences, adoption, and change management with 24*7 managed support.

Read Also TCS BaNCS named a leader in Wealth Management by Everest Group

TCS also ensures seamless adoption of digital workplace initiatives within enterprises through solutions such as TCS Office 365 Engage – a curated, personalized, and gamified adoption cum learning platform that curates the learning journey based on the Office 365 usage pattern, role, activities, and geography. Its subtle gamification elements make it more interesting to explore Office 365.

TCS also helps clients accelerate their workplace innovation, leveraging its ecosystem of partners from academia, start-ups, and technology providers. It works closely with customers at TCS Pace Ports, its network of co-innovation hubs spread across New York, Pittsburgh, Toronto, Amsterdam, and Tokyo, rapidly prototype the most promising innovation ideas and build them. The Innovation Showcase at these hubs offer a premiere immersive experience to visiting client executives to explore TCS’ digital workplace solutions in their organizational contexts.

“Evolving employee expectations due to hybrid workplace enablement and the great resignation movement have compelled North American enterprises to rapidly pivot towards an experience-centric digital workplace that’s underpinned by empathy and hyper-personalization to navigate and address the challenges around poor employee experience and productivity, attrition, and lack of organizational citizenship behavior,” said Udit Singh, Practice Director, Everest Group.

(If you have a story, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here.)

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)