 TCS consortium wins bid for BSNL 4G project worth Rs 15,000 cr
The BSNL 4G project will be pan-Inda and as part of this project Tejas Network will supply and service the Radio Access Networks (RAN) equipment.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, May 22, 2023, 09:45 AM IST
TCS consortium wins bid for BSNL 4G project worth Rs 15,000 cr | Image credit: BSNL (Representative)

TCS-led consortium that also includes Tejas Networks has won a bid for the Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited 4G project valued at Rs 15,000 crore, the company announced through an exchange filing. The BSNL 4G project will be pan-India and as part of this project Tejas Network will supply and service the Radio Access Networks (RAN) equipment.

BSNL has issued Advance Purchase Orders to TCS and ITIT for this project.

Tejas Network shares

The shares of Tejas Network on Monday at 9:42 am IST were at Rs 656.35, up by 2.12 per cent.

