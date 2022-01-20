Tejas Networks appoints N. Ganapathy Subramaniam, Amur S. Lakshminarayanan as Directors

Tejas Networks announced the appointment of N. Ganapathy Subramaniam and Amur S. Lakshminarayanan as nominee Directors from Panatone Finvest Limited, a subsidiary of Tata Sons Private Limited.

This move is based on recommendation of the nomination and Remuneration Committee of Tejas Networks Board, and is subject to the approval of shareholders.

N. Ganapathy Subramaniam is Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Tata Consultancy Services Limited (TCS) since February 2017 and also a Director and Chairman of Tata Elxsi Limited since November 2014.

While Amur S. Lakshminarayanan is CEO & MD of Tata Communications and has over 35 years of experience in a broad range of leadership roles across regions and industries.

V. Balakrishnan, Chairman of the Board of Tejas Networks, said, "We are delighted to welcome two industry luminaries to our Board. They bring a rich strategic as well as operational experience, strong domain knowledge and a stellar track record of scaling-up companies from India to global scale."

(With inputs from ANI)

Published on: Thursday, January 20, 2022, 02:13 PM IST