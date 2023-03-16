TCS CEO Rajesh Gopinathan steps down, replaced by K Krithivasan

/File pic |

Rajesh Gopinathan, the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of India's IT giant Tata Consultancy Services has stepped down. K Krithivasan, the President and Global Head of Banking for TCS, has taken over as the new CEO.

Gopinathan's resignation comes a year after he was reinstated as the CEO and MD for another term of five years till 2027.

Read Also TCS CEO reiterates stand against moonlighting, says it could break apart IT industry

More about the outgoing chief executive

The Tata conglomerate's IT arm is one of the leaders in the global tech sector, and Gopinathan had been leading it as CEO since 2017. He had been appointed CEO after serving as the Chief Financial Officer since 2013.

An engineer from NIT Trichy, Gopinathan has a diploma in management from IIM Ahmedabad. As one of India's highest paid CEOs, he made more than Rs 25 crore in 2022.

During his term, TCS became the world's second most valuable IT company, and even managed to surpass global tech major IBM. Gopinathan reportedly quit to pursue other interests.

Who's next in line?

Gopinathan's successor Krithivasan has been with the company for 34 years, since he joined it in 1989. He also oversees BFSI business globally for TCS.

Krithivasan holds a mechanical engineering degree from Madras University and a Master's in Industrial and Management Engineering from IIT Kanpur.