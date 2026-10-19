TCS BaNCS For Treasury Enters Sri Lanka Market With Indian Bank Deal

TCS | Representational Image

Mumbai: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) announced on 19 October 2026, its plan to deploy TCS BaNCS for Treasury at Indian Bank’s Colombo branch in Sri Lanka. This move expands TCS's long-standing partnership with Indian Bank and marks the first entry of TCS BaNCS for Treasury into the Sri Lankan market.

Expanded Partnership

The deployment follows the successful implementation of TCS BaNCS for Treasury in Indian Bank’s operations across India and at GIFT City, Gujarat. The expansion to the Colombo branch aims to unify treasury operations across different geographies.

Modernising Operations

Under the collaboration, TCS will help Indian Bank modernise its overseas treasury operations, covering money markets, investment management, and foreign exchange. The initiative will provide the Colombo branch with a single, integrated treasury platform.

Operational Benefits

This platform is expected to support unified deal processing, real-time position visibility, enhanced risk and limit controls, and compliance-ready reporting. The bank aims to reduce manual intervention, improve straight-through processing, and strengthen audit and regulatory readiness.

Management Commentary

S Viswanathan, CEO, Indian Bank, Sri Lanka Operations, said the platform would support growth with greater control, transparency, and operational agility. He noted its proven capability in Indian Bank’s India and GIFT City operations.

Venkateshwaran Srinivasan, Global Head, Financial Solutions, Tata Consultancy Services, added that the solution would bring together deep treasury functionality, operational resilience, and regulatory confidence. He stated that the partnership reflects TCS’s commitment to helping financial institutions modernise core operations.

Future Impact

The platform will provide greater control over foreign exchange and market risk exposures for the Colombo branch. It will also facilitate faster deal execution, improved settlement cycles, and enhanced regulatory reporting, supporting strategic decision-making.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.