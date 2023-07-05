Tax2win.in: Empowering Small Income Owners With Free And Easy Income Tax Filing

Are you a small-income owner looking for a hassle-free way to file your taxes? Well, we at Tax2win empower you with our exceptional tax filing services that are easily accessible and also cost-effective at the same time. We are the only DIY platform that offers free ITR filing in India.

We understand that tax season can be overwhelming, especially for individuals with limited financial resources and zero knowledge of ITR filing. That's why we've designed Tax2win’s D-I-Y (Do it yourself) ITR Filing system to cater specifically to the needs of small-income owners like you. Our platform allows you to file your ITR yourself for free, that too in a matter of minutes. Sounds easy peasy, right? Our goal is to simplify the entire tax filing process, allowing you to focus on what matters most—your business. Let’s understand how you can file ITR yourself.

How to File Your ITR Using Tax2win’s DIY ITR Filing Portal?

If you are a small business owner, you can file your ITR using the tax2win platform in these 5 simple steps -

Step 1: Either sign in to the tax2win website using your existing credentials or sign up for the portal and create an account. You can do self-filing only in the case of income from salary, Income from other source.

Step 2: After logging in, a table consisting of all the possible sources of income opens. You need to select the income sources that you have. Tax2win’s DIY ITR filing system selects the applicable ITR form automatically.

Step 3. You need to upload Form 16. In case you don’t have Form 16, you can simply skip the option and proceed further.

Step 4. Select the F.Y. and enter the PAN Details and DOB. (If you don’t have a registered account with Income Tax Department, you will receive an OTP, and a new account will be created.)

Step 5: Now, you have to enter a few basic details. Some of it is pre-filled from the Income Tax Department’s database. Remember to cross-check the information available.

Step 6: In the next step, you have to fill in your employment details. The standard deduction is applied automatically in the case of salaried employees.

Step 7: If you want to claim TDS, then you have to fill out the TDS Form. Otherwise, you can skip it and proceed further.

Step 8: Now, you have to enter the details of the investment made during the year to calculate the applicable deductions.

Step 9: In this step, you are required to enter your bank details. As per government law, it is mandatory to show all the bank details. You can select one account as the primary account. Remember, you will get a TDS refund in your primary bank account.

Step 10: If you have paid the tax, then select yes on Advance Tax, enter the details asked from the receipt generated, and click on continue.

Step 11: Select the return filing type and choose between the old and the new regime. The system will use all the information provided to it and compute the tax liability according to the regime you chose.

Step 12: Remember to cross-check all the information in return, click on the checkbox and click on “File my return.”

Why choose Tax2win?

Let us show you the way:

Free and Transparent: We understand that filing ITR and hiring CAs to do so can be a costly affair for small-income people. We are a firm believer that every person should have access to high-quality tax services. Tax2win’s D-I-Y ITR filing platform helps everyone file their ITR for free.

Easy-to-Use Platform: Our user-friendly interface makes tax filing a breeze, even if you're not a tax expert. Our ITR filing portal is pretty simple to use and navigate. If you still face any issues, you can reach out to us. We will make sure to guide you through each step to ensure accurate reporting in your ITR. Say goodbye to complicated paperwork and hello to simplicity with Tax2win.

Trustworthy and Reliable: We understand the sensitivity of your personal and financial details and guarantee that your information is safe and secure with us. With a customer base of more than 1 million users, our services are highly reliable and trustworthy.

Expert Support: Need assistance during the tax filing process? Our dedicated team of tax professionals is here to help. We understand that taxes can be difficult to handle, and you may have questions or need clarification. That’s why our experts are available to answer your queries, provide guidance, and ensure that you have all the information you need to make informed decisions.

Maximizing Your Refunds: Our deductions and allowances calculators help you get an accurate calculation of your tax liability. From uploading Form 16 to planning taxes and checking ITR eligibility, we have various tools to ensure that you get a maximum income tax refund.

Join thousands of small-income owners who have already benefited from our free, easy, and trustworthy tax filing services. Our platform is designed to simplify the tax filing process, empowering you to make informed financial decisions.

Tax2win is your go-to platform for small-income owners seeking free, easy, and trustworthy tax filing services. With Tax2win, you can enjoy the benefits of a user-friendly platform, expert support using our CA assisted ITR filing services , maximum refunds, and accurate computation, all at no cost. Join us today and experience the ease and convenience of filing your taxes.