Tata to manufacture cargo doors for Airbus in Hyderabad

In February 2023, Tata placed a historic order in the aviation sector, which included 250 Airbus aircraft and 210 out of those were A320 Neos. The announcement came months after Airbus and Tata bagged a Rs 22,000 crore project to manufacture IAF's transport aircraft in Gujarat.
Now Airbus has placed another significant order with Tata Advanced Systems for cargo and bulk cargo doors.
Push for make in India
The doors meant for Airbus 320 Neos, which Tata has ordered for Air India, will be manufactured in a Hyderabad factory using robotics and automation.
Two cargo doors and one bulk cargo door will be delivered as part of each shipset by Tata Advanced Systems.
Apart from Airbus' competitive edge in the single-aisle aircraft space, the deal will also increase its footprint in India's aerospace sector.
Airbus spreading wings over India
Airbus recently achieved another milestone by autonomously controlling drones for air-to-air refueling through its tanker aircraft.
It also has plans to hire 1,000 people in India, to compete with rival Boeing's presence in the country.
It also delivered the first A321 Neo for Air India as part of their deal this week, and the deal for cargo doors will boost its production further.