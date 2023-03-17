Airbus to hire 1,000 people in India, Boeing also eyes fresh talent for expansion in the country

Boeing and Airbus aircraft dominate global skies along with competitors such as Embraer and China's Commercial Aircraft Corporation. They are together slated to supply more than 800 airplanes to India's national carrier turned Tata subsidiary, Air India. With the largest order in aviation history coming from India, Boeing and Airbus are looking for fresh talent in the country.

Benefits in India for global firms

Airbus, which is already hiring 13,000 people globally, is set to add 1,000 people to its workforce, while Boeing is hiring 1,500 every year.

The hiring wave for two major airlines has reached India, as engineers face layoffs globally.

The aircraft makers also stand to benefit by hiring in India, as the salary for an engineer in India is less than 10% of what they would pay in the US.

Stage set for a big shift from China?

With 18,000 staff members, the number of Boeing employees in India, is the second largest for the firm globally.

The move to India for aviation giants, just like smartphone and electronics manufacturers, is driven by a need to find an alternative to China.

While Boeing turns jets into freight aircraft in Telangana, Airbus has joined hands with Tata to make transport planes for the Indian army in Gujarat.

Although both firms are hiring skilled talent in India, a Seattle Times report last year, claimed that Boeing will fire 2,000 people HR and finance, without mentioning any location.