Tata Power's EV Charging Network Surpasses 10 Crore Green Kms Milestone

Tata Power, one of India’s largest integrated power companies and providers of electric vehicle charging solutions becomes the first EV Charging solutions provider to power 10 crore (100 million) green kilometers spanning public, semi-public, bus/fleet and home charger segments across India.

"This milestone achievement underscores Tata Power's pivotal role in promoting sustainable mobility solutions nationwide" said an official. According to official statement released by Tata Power on Monday, India's vision for sustainable transportation and the government's push for e-mobility through schemes such as FAME ( Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles) and the National Electric Mobility Mission aims to ensure that 30 percent of all vehicle sales in the country are electric by 2030.

Empowering Electric Mobility With Extensive Charging Facility

Recognizing the pivotal role of robust EV charging infrastructure in this transition, Tata Power has expanded its network under the name of EZ Charge (read easy) to over 86,000 home chargers, 5,300+ public, semi-public, and fleet charging points, along with 850+ bus charging stations across 530 cities and towns.

These chargers have been strategically deployed at diverse and accessible locations such as highways, hotels, malls, hospitals, offices, residential complexes, etc. This concerted effort has been instrumental in facilitating the exponential growth of electric mobility in India. "According to an industry estimate, India is expected to reach annual sales of 1 crore electric vehicles by 2030.

Tata Power, with its presence across the country, stands at the forefront of this transformative journey" further read the statement. With a surge in demand for electric vehicles and an EV charging infrastructure, Tata Power is also ensuring tech-enabled customer-centric solutions such as the RFID card that enables EV users to tap.charge.go by making wireless payments.

Tata Power Receives 'Shoonya Infrastructure Champion' Award

Tata Power has received the prestigious 'Shoonya Infrastructure Champion' accolade for our unwavering dedication to zero-emission mobility. This recognition was recently bestowed upon the company during the 2nd Annual Shoonya Forum in New Delhi. Launched in 2021 by NITI Aayog, the Shoonya – Zero Pollution Mobility campaign has fostered crucial collaborations, including with MyGov, the Government of India's citizen engagement platform, and approximately 200 industry partners.

These partnerships, spanning e-commerce and food delivery firms, ride-hailing services, vehicle manufacturers, fleet aggregators, infrastructure providers, and financiers, are instrumental in shaping the landscape of cleaner mobility within the electric vehicle (EV) ecosystem.