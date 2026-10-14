Tata Power Secures 2.8 GW+ Data Centre Pipeline Across 18 Operators

Tata Power |

Mumbai: Tata Power announced on 14 October 2026 that it has developed an opportunity pipeline of over 2.8 GW for data centre projects. This pipeline includes renewable energy, transmission, and distribution opportunities, positioning the company as a partner for India's data centre ecosystem.

Data Centre Strategy

The company is expanding its role beyond power supply to offer integrated solutions. These include powered land, grid connectivity, renewable energy, energy storage, cooling, and utility infrastructure.

Pipeline Details

Tata Power's data centre pipeline includes approximately 430 MW of upcoming load within its distribution network. It also comprises 1,236 MW of transmission-linked opportunities and 1,150 MW of green energy capacity.

Active Engagements

The company is engaged in 29 active workstreams with 18 leading global and domestic data centre operators. This involvement supports hyperscalers and AI-ready digital infrastructure projects in India.

Mumbai Grid Upgradation

To meet the growing power demands of hyperscale data centres in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Tata Power is upgrading its transmission infrastructure. This includes enhancing its 110 kV and 220 kV networks.

Infrastructure Investment

Tata Power is also developing new receiving stations and advancing a 400 kV transmission ring network. This infrastructure enhancement is part of the company's ₹15,000 crore Mumbai Grid Upgradation and Expansion Plan.

Future Demand

The Ministry of Power, based on CEA estimates, projects that AI-led data centres could add approximately 26.3 GW of electricity demand by FY2031-32. Tata Power expects to deliver the integrated energy infrastructure required for India's digital future.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.