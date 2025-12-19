 Tata Power Pumps ₹64 Crore Into Bhutan’s Khorlochhu Hydro, Secures 40% Stake
Tata Power has invested ₹64 crore as the third tranche of its ₹830 crore plan to acquire a 40% stake in Bhutan-based Khorlochhu Hydro Power Limited. The move strengthens its renewable portfolio, which already spans 15.9 GW across thermal, solar, and wind. Tata Power is also exploring entry into small modular nuclear reactors post-regulatory approvals.

Updated: Friday, December 19, 2025, 10:53 AM IST
New Delhi: Tata Power on Thursday announced a Rs 64 crore investment in Khorlochhu Hydro Power Limited (KHPL) as part of an agreement to acquire a 40 per cent stake in the Bhutan-based entity. In October 2024, Tata Power executed a Share Purchase Agreement to acquire a 40 per cent equity stake in KHPL in one or more tranches.

"We would like to update that the company has now invested Rs 64 crore as the third tranche out of total investment of approximately Rs 830 crore and subscribed to 64,00,000 equity shares of Rs 100 each," Tata Power said in an exchange filing.

Tata Power Company Ltd is a leading integrated power company with a diversified energy portfolio of 15.9 GW which includes thermal, solar and wind. The Tata Group entity is also looking to diversify into the nuclear space. The company will explore setting up small modular reactor (SMR) projects of 20-50 megawatt capacity post-legal amendments required for the entry of private players into the nuclear space.

