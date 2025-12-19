Uttar Pradesh Attracts ₹6500 Crore Investment Proposals From Top Domestic & Global Firms

File Image |

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday held a high-level interaction with 45 top professionals from 25 leading domestic and global companies, during which investors presented proposals worth about Rs 6,500 crore across key sectors, including manufacturing, green energy and bio-refinery, an official statement said. The delegation, which met the chief minister, comprised CEOs, CFOs, directors and senior executives from global capability centres, finance, automobiles, banking, beverages and pharma sectors.

The meeting focused on investment opportunities, the industrial ecosystem and the state's long-term growth roadmap, it said. Welcoming the delegation, Adityanath said Uttar Pradesh had decisively moved past the "nightmare before 2017" and was today emerging as a secure, stable and growth-oriented destination. "Forget the pre-2017 perceptions and experience the new India's new Uttar Pradesh," he said.

Assuring investors, the chief minister said every rupee invested in the state was safe and backed by a guarantee of development and growth. "Capital remains secure only when society and the state are secure. Law and order has seen historic improvement, making Uttar Pradesh a preferred investment destination," he added. Industry representatives expressed confidence in the state's policy stability, improved infrastructure and proactive governance, stating that conditions were now fully conducive for long-term investments, the statement said.

Several entrepreneurs said they were keen to work closely with the Uttar Pradesh government to scale up operations in the state. The chief minister also underlined the transformation in infrastructure, noting that while the state had barely one-and-a-half expressways in 2017, it now accounts for nearly 55 per cent of the country's expressway network.

He said UP now ranks among the leading states in ease of doing business, availability of land and power, and access to skilled manpower, supported by institutions such as IITs, IIMs, NITs and engineering universities. With over 96 lakh units, it has the country's largest MSME base, while initiatives such as the One District One Product (ODOP) scheme and the Defence Manufacturing Corridor have given fresh momentum to industrial growth, he added.

