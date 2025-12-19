 Haryana Farmers Hold ₹60,816 Crore In Outstanding Agricultural Loans, Relief Schemes Extended
Haryana Assembly revealed that as of September 30, 2025, over 25.6 lakh farmers have outstanding agricultural loans totaling Rs 60,816 crore. Sirsa, Hisar, Jind, Kaithal, and Karnal top the list. Cooperative banks offer crop loans at an effective zero interest with central and state subsidies. The One Time Settlement scheme has been extended to March 31, 2026, providing interest waivers.

Chandigarh: The outstanding agricultural loan stands at Rs 60,816 crore against over 25 lakh farmers, the Haryana Assembly was informed on Thursday. INLD member Arjun Chautala sought to know the number of farmers in Haryana who have outstanding agricultural loans and the total amount of such outstanding debt till July 2025. He also asked whether the government has formulated any relief scheme for small and marginal farmers of the state who are unable to repay their outstanding loans.

In a written reply, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini informed the House that as of September 30, 2025, the amount of outstanding agriculture loans is Rs 60,816 crore against 25,67,467 farmers. Among the districts, in Sirsa, the outstanding agriculture loan of farmers stands at Rs 6,360 crore, Rs 5,934 crore in Hisar, Rs 4,073 crore in Jind, Rs 4,003 crore in Kaithal and Rs 4,673 crore in Karnal.

