 Odisha Draws ₹38,700 Crore Investment Interest On Day One Of Hyderabad Investors Meet
Odisha Draws ₹38,700 Crore Investment Interest On Day One Of Hyderabad Investors Meet

Odisha generated investment intent worth about Rs 38,700 crore on the first day of its two-day investor meet in Hyderabad. The state received proposals and signed MoUs across sectors, including pharma and automotive components, with the potential to create over 20,000 jobs. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi highlighted policy clarity and responsive governance as key drivers of investor confidence.

PTIUpdated: Friday, December 19, 2025, 12:52 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: Odisha on Thursday generated investment intent worth around Rs 38,700 crore on the first day of its two-day investors' meet in Hyderabad, an official statement said.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi attended the opening day of the meet, as well as a roadshow organised by the state government to strengthen industry partnerships, and showcase Odisha's industrial potential to national and global investors. Majhi held one-on-one meetings with senior executives of companies operating in sectors such as pharmaceuticals, medical devices, green energy, textiles, food processing, engineering goods, automotive components and capital equipment manufacturing, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

As part of the engagement, 15 government-to-business (G2B) meetings were conducted with companies including Indorama Industries Ltd, Jindal Poly Films, ABI Showatech Pvt Ltd, Maruti and others. During the interactions, investment proposals worth around Rs 19,500 crore, with an employment potential of about 7,500 people, were received. In addition, seven memoranda of understanding (MoUs) were signed involving investments of Rs 19,200 crore, expected to generate employment for nearly 12,700 people, the statement said.

A sectoral roundtable with pharmaceutical industry leaders was also organised, reflecting continued industry interest following the Odisha Pharma Summit 2025, it said. "The response from industry reflects growing confidence in Odisha's industrial direction. Our focus is on building long-term partnerships through policy clarity, responsive governance and a future-ready ecosystem," Majhi said. The Odisha Investor Meet roadshow will continue on Friday, with participation from industry leaders, business associations and institutional stakeholders.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

