Tata Power And BPCL To Jointly Invest ₹250 Crore In 110 kV Power Infrastructure For Mumbai Refinery Project, Boosting Trombay Network

Tata Power And BPCL |

Mumbai: Tata Power Company Limited on Tuesday announced it signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) to develop 110 kV power infrastructure. This development will meet the 90 MW power requirement for BPCL’s PRFCCU project at its Mumbai Refinery.

Project Details

The PRFCCU project, with an outlay of approximately ₹14,203 crore, is BPCL’s second-largest project under execution and the largest ever undertaken at Mumbai Refinery. It has a processing capacity of 3 million metric tonnes per annum (MMTPA).

Infrastructure Development

Tata Power will provide 110 kV connectivity and undertake the design and development of the associated power infrastructure. The infrastructure development is anticipated to be completed in approximately 24 months.

Financial Outlay

The combined estimated outlay for this infrastructure development is approximately ₹250 crore, to be borne by Tata Power and BPCL. This is subject to applicable approvals and project milestones.

Network Strengthening

This initiative will strengthen Tata Power’s transmission network in the Trombay area. It will support anticipated growth in electricity demand from industrial consumers and other concentrated-load developments in the zone.

Future Plans

Tata Power plans to strengthen its transmission infrastructure at Trombay further with a 400 kV transmission facility over the next five years. This augmentation aims to enhance power evacuation capability and support grid availability for Mumbai’s industrial and commercial ecosystem.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.