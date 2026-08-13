Bombay HC Allows Action Against Kurla-Trombay Railway Safety-Zone Encroachments, Stresses Rehabilitation

The Bombay High Court has permitted railway authorities to proceed against encroachments within the Kurla-Trombay railway safety zone, subject to compliance with the Supreme Court’s rehabilitation procedure | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, August 13, 2026: The Bombay High Court has cleared the way for action against encroachments falling within the railway safety zone along the Kurla-Trombay section, observing that they cannot stand in the way of an “emergent need” to expand the railway track. At the same time, the court made it clear that any eviction must follow the rehabilitation mechanism prescribed by the Supreme Court.

A Bench headed by Justice Bharati Dangre was hearing a petition concerning encroachments along the Kurla-Trombay railway corridor. In its August 10 order, the court noted the Railway’s submission that there was an “emergent need of expansion of the railway track”.

Slum Located In Safety Zone

The Bench also examined photographs placed before it and observed that the slum was clearly located within the railway track’s safety zone. “Therefore, [it] must yield way to the Railway for taking action,” the court said.

At the same time, the court stressed that eviction could not be carried out without following safeguards prescribed by the Supreme Court. The mechanism requires a survey of people occupying railway safety-zone land, preparation of a list of eligible occupants and forwarding it to the District Collector. The Collector is then required to take steps for their rehabilitation after eviction.

According to railway data placed before the court, 3,762 hutments have been identified as encroachments along the Kurla-Trombay line, spread over around 9,000 square metres. Demolition notices were issued to all of them. However, 346 structures have obtained court protection, leaving 3,416 hutments facing demolition.

Court Seeks Early Resolution

The court noted that an interim order passed in January 2023 had stalled demolition proceedings. Though the protection was originally granted only until February 10, 2023, the Bench observed that it had continued on the basis of prima facie observations. “It is high time that the issue shall be put to an end,” the court said, referring to the Railway’s urgent requirement for track expansion.

The Railway has also prepared a booklet containing details of the encroachers, including their addresses and mobile numbers. The Bench directed its counsel to produce the booklet at the next hearing.

Wider Railway Encroachment Problem

The Kurla-Trombay encroachments are part of a larger problem faced by Mumbai’s suburban railway network. Railway data shows around 13,839 illegal structures occupying 37.29 hectares of Central Railway land, with the Kurla, Mankhurd and Kurla-Trombay stretches accounting for a significant concentration. On Western Railway, 10,572 unauthorised structures have also been identified, with the Bandra-Khar belt having the highest concentration.

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The court permitted the petitioners to implead the Mumbai Suburban District Collector as a respondent and directed the matter to be listed on August 20.

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