Tata Motors-Stellantis Deal Explained: How India-Made Cars Could Reach Over 50 Countries & What It Means For Both Companies

Tata Motors and Stellantis expand their partnership to develop and manufacture vehicles in India. |

Mumbai: Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (TMPV) and European automobile giant Stellantis have signed a new agreement to strengthen their long-standing partnership. The collaboration will focus on developing vehicle technologies, platforms and models for international markets.

Under the agreement, vehicles developed through this partnership will be manufactured in India and could be sold across more than 50 countries.

What Is The New Agreement About?

The partnership aims to combine Tata Motors' advanced vehicle technologies with Stellantis' global engineering expertise and international market presence.

Both companies will work on developing vehicles suitable for different countries, considering customer preferences, local regulations and driving conditions.

The agreement is expected to strengthen India's position as a global automobile manufacturing and engineering hub.

What Will Tata Motors Contribute?

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles will share its vehicle platforms and advanced technologies with Stellantis.

Stellantis will use its engineering and vehicle development capabilities to create new models based on these technologies.

This arrangement could help Stellantis accelerate vehicle development while allowing Tata Motors' technologies to reach wider international markets.

Where Will The Vehicles Be Manufactured?

The vehicles will be manufactured in India using facilities operated by Fiat India Automobiles Private Limited (FIAPL).

FIAPL is a 50:50 joint venture between Tata Motors and Stellantis.

The arrangement could increase manufacturing activity, strengthen supply chains and create additional export opportunities for India's automobile industry.

How Did The Partnership Begin?

The latest agreement follows a memorandum of understanding signed in February 2026.

Under that initial understanding, both companies agreed to explore cooperation in manufacturing, engineering and supply chain operations across domestic and overseas markets.

The companies already share a business relationship spanning more than two decades.

What Do Company Executives Say?

TMPV Managing Director and CEO Shailesh Chandra said the agreement would expand the existing partnership into vehicle technology and platform development.

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Stellantis Asia-Pacific Chief Operating Officer Tianshu Xin highlighted the potential of combining Tata Motors' technologies with Stellantis' global operations.

What Does This Mean For India?

Stellantis owns 14 automobile brands, including Jeep, Citroen, Fiat and Peugeot, with operations across major global markets.

The collaboration could strengthen India's automobile exports, encourage technology development and support domestic manufacturing.

However, specific production volumes, investment commitments and launch timelines have not been disclosed in the information provided.

The agreement positions India as an important manufacturing base for vehicles targeting international customers.