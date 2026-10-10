Tata Motors Unit Raises Iveco Group Tender Offer To €14.40 Per Share, total Outlay ₹34,778 crore

Tata Motors | File Pic

Mumbai: TML CV Holdings B.V., an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Motors Limited, on October 9, 2026, announced an increase in its voluntary totalitarian tender offer for all common shares of Iveco Group N.V. The offer price has been raised from €14.10 to €14.40 (cum dividend) per common share, representing a cash increase of €0.30 per share.

Offer Price Details

The new offer price of €14.40 per share has been declared as the best and final offer and will not be increased further, the company said. This price includes a premium of 6.77% over Iveco Group N.V. common shares' official price on July 29, 2025.

Total Outlay Revised

If all 27,12,15,400 common shares are tendered, the maximum aggregate disbursement will increase by €8,13,64,620.00 (approximately ₹724.31 crore). The revised maximum aggregate amount to be paid under the offer will be €3,90,55,01,760.00 (approximately ₹34,778.02 crore).

Funding Arrangement

To support the revised offer, TML CV Holdings B.V. entered into a credit facility agreement with MUFG Bank Ltd., GIFT Branch, for €8,50,00,000.00 (approximately ₹756.66 crore). This facility is intended to fund the payment of the additional price to tendering shareholders.

Market Premiums

The new offer price includes a premium of 33.47% compared to the official price of common shares recorded on July 17, 2025. It also offers premiums ranging from 26.87% to 67.98% over the volume-weighted arithmetic averages of official prices for periods of one, three, six, and twelve months preceding the Undisturbed Date.

Previous Communications

The increased offer price follows earlier communications on September 1, September 4, and September 5, 2026, regarding the voluntary totalitarian tender offer for Iveco Group N.V. shares.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.