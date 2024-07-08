Tata Motors Q1FY25: Global Wholesales Rise By 2%; Stock Closes On Green Note | Representational Image

Tata Motors on Monday (July 8) announced its global wholesales for Q1 FY25, through an exchange filing. In the Q1, the company reported a 2 per cent (YoY) in increase in its global sales for the quarter ending June 30, 2024.

The company reported a strong growth in its commercial and passenger vehicle segments, as well as its luxury brands Jaguar and Land Rover.

Commercial Vehicles

In the segment of commercial, Tata Motors, including its Tata Daewoo range, reported a global wholesales of 93,410 units in Q1 FY25, a 6 per cent surge compared to the same period last year, the company said in the regulatory filing.

Passenger Vehicles

In the passenger vehicle segment, the company, however, saw a slight decline. Its global wholesales of passenger vehicles stood at 138,682 units, a 1 per cent decline from Q1 FY24.

Jaguar Land Rover

Tata Motors' luxury vehicle division, Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), reported a 5 per cent surge in global wholesales, totaling 97,755 units.

Furthermore, Jaguar wholesales for the quarter were 8,227 vehicles, while Land Rover saw 89,528 vehicles sold, the company added in the exchange filing.

Retail Sales

Retail sales for Q1 FY25 reached 111,180 units, a 9 per cent increase from the same quarter in the previous year. This includes sales from the Chery Jaguar Land Rover China JV.

Furthermore, the retail sales saw significant substantial performance in key markets which included a 43 per cent rise in North America, a 14 per cent increase in the UK, and a 4 per cent uptick in Europe.

QoQ Comparison

Comparing Q1 FY25 to the previous quarter ending March 31, 2024, there was an 11 per cent decline in wholesale volumes and a 3 per cent drop in retail sales.

Stock Market Reaction

The share of Tata Motors on Monday at 3:30 pm closed the day Rs 1,002.90, up by 0.93 per cent.