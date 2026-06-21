Tata Motors Boosts Electric Commercial Vehicle Push, Bags Over 3,400 eCV Orders Across Freight & Mobility Segments

Tata Motors has secured over 3,400 electric commercial vehicle orders across freight. | File Pic

Mumbai: Tata Motors has received a major business boost after securing more than 3,400 electric commercial vehicle (eCV) orders across multiple business segments in India.

The company announced the development in a press release on June 21.

This large order strengthens Tata Motors’ position in India’s growing electric commercial vehicle market and highlights rising demand for clean mobility solutions.

Orders Across Multiple Segments

The new orders include around 2,000 small commercial vehicles and pick-up vehicles.

The company has also secured orders for nearly 900 electric trucks and around 500 electric buses.

These vehicles will be used across many sectors such as e-commerce, logistics, FMCG distribution and passenger transportation.

Tata Motors said demand is also coming from heavy industries such as cement, steel, mining and airport tarmac operations.

This shows electric commercial vehicles are now moving beyond trial use and becoming part of regular business operations.

Strong Product Portfolio Supports Growth

Tata Motors has expanded its electric commercial vehicle lineup significantly over the past year.

Its small commercial vehicle range includes Ace Pro EV, Ace EV and Intra EV, which support last-mile delivery and city transport.

Read Also Tata Motors Wins Orders For Over 5,000 Buses From State Transport Undertakings Across India

For heavy-duty operations, the company offers Ultra EV trucks, Prima EV 55T tractor and Prima EV 28T tipper.

In the passenger transport segment, Tata Motors provides Starbus EV and Ultra EV buses.

The wide product range has helped the company meet different customer needs.

Growing EV Ecosystem

Tata Motors said its electric fleet already has strong on-ground presence.

More than 3,800 electric buses are operating in different cities and have covered over 55 crore kilometres.

The company also has over 17,000 electric small commercial vehicles on Indian roads.

To support faster EV adoption, Tata Motors has partnered with over 14 charging point operators and financial institutions.

These partnerships help improve charging access, financing and vehicle uptime, making electric mobility easier for businesses.