Tata Motors Wins Orders For Over 5,000 Buses From State Transport Undertakings Across India

Tata Motors Limited has secured cumulative orders for more than 5,000 buses and bus chassis from several State Transport Undertakings across India. |

Mumbai: Tata Motors has strengthened its position in India’s public transport ecosystem after securing large-scale orders for buses from multiple state transport agencies nationwide.

Tata Motors has been awarded cumulative orders for over 5,000 buses and bus chassis from State Transport Undertakings (STUs) across the country. The tenders were awarded through a competitive e-bidding process conducted under the government’s procurement framework. Deployment of the buses will take place in phases as agreed with the respective transport authorities. The orders mark a significant step in expanding the company’s footprint in public mobility solutions.

The orders have been placed by several transport agencies, including Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation, Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation, North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation, Telangana State Road Transport Corporation, and Bihar State Road Transport Corporation. Additional orders have also been received from Rajasthan State Road Transport Corporation, Kerala State Road Transport Corporation, Haryana Roadways under the Department of Road Transport and Chandigarh Transport Undertaking.

The order book spans multiple models from Tata Motors’ passenger mobility portfolio. These include the Tata Magna, Tata Cityride, Tata Starbus, Tata Starbus Prime, and several bus chassis variants such as LPO 1618, LPO 1622, and LPO 1822. The vehicles are configured for a variety of applications, including intercity, long-haul, and intracity transport operations, designed to deliver passenger comfort, reliability, and efficient operating economics across different duty cycles.

Company executives said the orders reflect the continued trust placed by state transport agencies in Tata Motors’ mobility solutions. The company noted that its buses are engineered for safety, comfort, and long-term reliability across diverse terrains and operational requirements. Tata Motors also supports its public transport vehicles through its Sampoorna Seva 2.0 lifecycle management program, which provides maintenance support, spare parts availability, breakdown assistance, and assured service turnaround.

With a network of more than 4,500 sales and service touchpoints, the company continues to support public transportation across urban and rural India. The new orders reinforce Tata Motors’ role in India’s mass mobility sector and expand its presence among state-run transport fleets.

