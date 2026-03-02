Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Registers 63,331 Unit Sales In February 2026 With 57% YoY Growth

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited reported total sales of 63,331 units in February 2026, compared to 46,811 units in February 2025, marking 57 percent year-on-year growth. |

Mumbai: Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles began March with a strong sales update, reporting sharp year-on-year growth across domestic, international and electric vehicle segments.

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. recorded total sales of 63,331 units in the domestic and international market for February 2026, compared to 46,811 units during February 2025. This reflects 57 percent year-on-year growth. The company’s PV Total, which includes electric vehicles, showed 35 percent growth year-on-year, according to the segment data provided in the release.

PV Domestic sales stood at 62,329 units in February 2026, up from 46,435 units in February 2025, translating into 34 percent growth. International business sales (PV IB) rose to 1,002 units from 376 units, reflecting 167 percent growth year-on-year. The domestic market continued to account for the bulk of total volumes during the month.

Sales under EV IB plus Domestic reached 8,385 units in February 2026, compared to 5,343 units in February 2025, registering 57 percent growth. The figures include sales of Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited, a subsidiary of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd., as stated in the release.

The company noted that pursuant to a Composite Scheme of Arrangement sanctioned by the Hon’ble National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench, its name was changed from Tata Motors Limited to Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited with effect from October 13, 2025. The February performance highlights continued growth momentum across passenger vehicles and electric mobility segments.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the contents of the press release dated March 1, 2026, issued by Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited and filed with the stock exchanges. It does not include any information beyond the referenced document.