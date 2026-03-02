Tata Motors Registers 32% YoY Growth With 42,940 Commercial Vehicle Sales In February 2026

Tata Motors Limited reported total commercial vehicle sales of 42,940 units in February 2026, up 32 percent year-on-year from 32,533 units in February 2025. |

Mumbai: Tata Motors kicked off March with a strong update, posting double-digit growth across segments and marking a sharp rise in commercial vehicle volumes compared to last year.

Tata Motors Limited recorded sales of 42,940 units in the domestic and international markets in February 2026, compared to 32,533 units during February 2025, translating into 32 percent year-on-year growth. Domestic sales alone rose to 40,893 units from 30,797 units a year earlier, reflecting 32.8 percent growth. International business sales increased to 2,047 units from 1,736 units, up 17.9 percent year-on-year.

Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV) trucks led the growth with sales of 13,559 units in February 2026, compared to 9,892 units in February 2025, up 37.1 percent. Intermediate, Light and Medium Commercial Vehicle (ILMCV) trucks rose to 7,577 units from 5,652 units, marking 34.1 percent growth. Passenger carriers recorded sales of 5,548 units versus 4,355 units, up 27.4 percent. SCV cargo and pickup sales climbed to 14,209 units from 10,898 units, reflecting 30.4 percent growth year-on-year.

Domestic sales of MH and ICV in February 2026 stood at 21,423 units compared to 15,940 units in February 2025, up 34.4 percent year-on-year. Domestic and international sales for MH and ICV together reached 22,512 units in February 2026, versus 16,693 units in February 2025, reflecting 34.9 percent growth.

The company noted that pursuant to a Composite Scheme of Arrangement sanctioned by the Hon’ble National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench, its name was changed to Tata Motors Limited effective October 29, 2025. Its equity shares have been listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange and the National Stock Exchange of India Limited, effective November 12, 2025. The February performance underscores steady momentum across domestic and international commercial vehicle markets.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the contents of the press release dated March 1, 2026, issued by Tata Motors Limited and filed with the stock exchanges. It does not include any information beyond the referenced document.