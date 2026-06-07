Tata Motors Bets Big On Electric & Hydrogen Mobility, Chairman Chandrasekaran Says Investments To Continue As Commercial Vehicle Industry Evolves

Tata Motors will continue investing in electric and hydrogen-powered commercial vehicle technologies as it prepares for the future of clean mobility. | File Pic

New Delhi: Tata Motors has reaffirmed its commitment to cleaner transportation, with plans to continue investing in electric and hydrogen-based technologies for its commercial vehicle business.

In his message to shareholders in the company's annual report for 2025-26, N. Chandrasekaran said the future of mobility will require a mix of electric vehicles, hydrogen-powered solutions and cleaner internal combustion engine (ICE) technologies.

He noted that no single technology can meet all transportation needs, especially in the commercial vehicle segment.

Hydrogen for Heavy-Duty Transport

Chandrasekaran said Tata Motors will continue expanding its portfolio of zero-emission electric commercial vehicles while also investing in hydrogen-based technologies for heavier-duty applications.

According to him, hydrogen has strong potential in long-haul and heavy commercial transport, where battery-powered vehicles may face operational challenges.

The company believes a combination of technologies will help achieve cleaner and more sustainable mobility in the years ahead.

Digital and AI Technologies Changing Mobility

The Tata Motors chairman highlighted the growing role of digital technologies and artificial intelligence in the automotive sector.

He said AI and connected technologies are transforming the way vehicles are designed, manufactured, used and serviced.

Future mobility solutions will increasingly include connected vehicle technologies, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), data-driven fleet management services and smart powertrain solutions.

Global Challenges Reshaping the Industry

Chandrasekaran also pointed to several global factors influencing the automobile industry.

He said the transition towards clean energy, rising safety expectations and changes in global supply chains are reshaping competition across the sector.

At the same time, geopolitical uncertainties and uneven economic recovery in different regions are creating new challenges for businesses.

He stressed that agility, resilience and innovation will be critical for long-term success.

Record Revenue and Strong Performance

Tata Motors delivered its strongest-ever financial performance during FY26.

The company reported record revenue of Rs 83,855 crore, compared with Rs 76,359 crore in the previous financial year, reflecting a growth of 9.8 per cent.

Profitability also improved significantly. The automotive business achieved a return on capital employed (ROCE) of 72.3 per cent, one of the highest levels among global commercial vehicle manufacturers.

Chandrasekaran said Tata Motors remains well-positioned for future growth, backed by a strong balance sheet, improving returns and disciplined investments in emerging mobility technologies.