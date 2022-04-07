Tata Motors bags order of 1,300 commercial vehicles from VRL Logistics

Tata Motors has announced it has bagged an order of 1,300 commercial vehicles from VRL Logistics Limited to expand VRL Logistics’ commercial vehicle fleet portfolio in the country. The order comprises of vehicles from Tata Motors’ Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicle and Intermediate and Light Commercial Vehicle range, suited for logistics operations of the company, across India.

The vehicles were selected basis the superior drivability, high fuel efficiency and low total cost of ownership, which will enable VRL Logistics ltd. to increase its fleet efficiency, it said in a press statement.

Rajesh Kaul, Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Commercial Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors, said, “We, at Tata Motors, endeavour to engineer our vehicles to offer the lowest total cost of ownership and our widest service network will ensure best-in-the-industry service support in all corners of the country. We look forward to a fruitful partnership with VRL Logistics ltd. and will offer the best support for their seamless operations.”

Tata Motors commercial vehicles are designed and engineered on the ‘Power of 6’ philosophy, which delivers best-in-class driveability, total cost of operations, comfort and convenience, and connectivity. The range comes with the standard fitment of Fleet Edge – Tata Motors’ next-gen digital solution for optimal fleet management, to further increase the uptime and reduce the total cost of ownership. Tata Motors also offers its flagship initiative, Sampoorna Seva, a bouquet of service offerings including Repair Time Assurance, Breakdown Assistance, Insurance and Accidental Repair Time, Extended Warranty, and other add-on services for vehicle maintenance and upkeep, it added.

Published on: Thursday, April 07, 2022, 11:38 AM IST