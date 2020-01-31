Tata Motors back in black on strong show by JLR

Automobile manufacturer Tata Motors beat market estimates on Thursday and reported a consolidated profit of Rs 1,738 crore for the October to December quarter of 2019-20 (Q3 FY20).

In the same quarter last year (Q3 FY19), the company had posted a record loss of Rs 26,993 crore due to one-time non-cash charge for asset impairment of Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) at Rs 27,838 crore.

But revenue from operations in Q3 FY20 dropped by 6.8% to Rs 71,676 crore from Rs 76,916 crore last year. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) margins came in at 9.9% for the December quarter.

However, Tata Motors reported a standalone loss of Rs 1,040 crore against a profit of Rs 617 crore in the year-ago period. The loss was due to a slump in domestic sales. In Q3 FY20 wholesales (including exports) decreased by 24.6% to 1.29 lakh units.